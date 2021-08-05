Doncaster manager Richie Wellens has injury problems ahead of Wimbledon game

Doncaster manager Richie Wellens has injury problems in attack ahead of his first competitive match in charge at home to Wimbledon on Saturday.

The former Rovers midfielder returned to the Keepmoat Stadium in May but has seen preparation for the new Sky Bet League One campaign hit by a string of injuries.

Last season’s top goalscorer Fejiri Okenabirhie is set for a lengthy spell on the sideline with an Achilles problem and is not likely to return until December.

Wingers Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula both have ankle issues and will sit out the first few weeks of the campaign.

Wimbledon ended the 2020-21 season strongly with only one defeat from their last eight games but saw star forward Joe Pigott depart this summer to sign for divisional rivals Ipswich.

Dons manager Mark Robinson has attempted to fill the void by signing Aaron Pressley and Dapo Mebude on loan from Brentford and Watford respectively.

The young forwards are set to make their Wimbledon debuts this weekend while centre-back Will Nightingale should be fit enough to feature.

Nightingale chipped a bone in his arm at the beginning of pre-season but returned against Scunthorpe in a friendly on Saturday and came through unscathed.