Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Callum Doyle could start for Sunderland

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 5:25 pm
Callum Doyle is set for a Sunderland debut (David Davies/PA)
Callum Doyle is set for a Sunderland debut (David Davies/PA)

On-loan Manchester City defender Callum Doyle is set to make his Sunderland debut in the Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan.

The 17-year-old has switched to Wearside on a season-long loan.

Alex Pritchard is also in line to make his Black Cats bow after arriving from Huddersfield.

Fellow midfielder Corry Evans was named captain after joining the club from Blackburn on a two-year deal.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos is one of a number of potential debutants for Wigan.

Former Black Cats skipper Max Power, Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones will all return to the Stadium of Light after signing for Latics.

Defenders Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor have joined from Portsmouth and are in line for debuts of their own.

Midfielder Gwion Edwards arrived from Ipswich, while Jordan Cousins could partner him after he switched from Stoke.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal