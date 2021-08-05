Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bournemouth contending with absentees ahead of West Brom opener

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 5:51 pm
Scott Parker has taken over at Bournemouth (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Scott Parker has taken over at Bournemouth (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Recently-appointed Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has a number of absentees to contend with for Friday’s Sky Bet Championship opener against Valerien Ismael’s West Brom.

The former Fulham manager took charge at the Vitality Stadium in late June, signing a three-year deal to become head coach on the south coast.

Parker says Jack Stacey needs assessing before Friday’s clash having gone off in last weekend’s Carabao Cup win against MK Dons, while Leif Davis and Ben Pearson are set to miss out along with suspended Jefferson Lerma.

Arnaut Danjuma and Steve Cook are out but back training on grass following injury. Chris Mepham is available after a one-game ban.

Friday’s match is West Brom boss Ismael’s first competitive match in charge.

The 45-year-old joined the relegated Baggies from Barnsley in the summer, with midfielder Alex Mowatt following him to the West Midlands.

Summer signing Matt Clarke is in line for his debut but fellow new boy Adam Reach will have to wait following this week’s arrival from Sheffield Wednesday.

Quevin Castro and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are likely to miss out as Robert Snodgrass continues to build fitness after back surgery. Star man Matheus Pereira is reportedly close to leaving the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal