Thursday, August 5th 2021
Salford could have several new faces against Leyton Orient

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 6:31 pm
Salford manager Gary Bowyer has brought in several new faces over the summer (Richard Sellers/PA)

Salford could hand debuts to several new faces in their Sky Bet League Two opener against Leyton Orient.

Former Gillingham midfielder Matty Willock, who had a spell at Manchester United earlier in his career, is the latest recruit following a successful trial during pre-season.

Veteran Matty Lund joined after his departure from Rochdale, while midfielder James Melhado came in from non-league side Newcastle Town.

Former Fleetwood forward Josh Morris is another hoping to make his mark for Gary Bowyer’s side, along with defender Liam Shephard, midfielder Josh Morris, striker Conor McAleny and goalkeeper Tom King.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is hopefully of having both forwards Paul Smyth and Aaron Drinan available for the trip to the Peninsula Stadium.

The two summer signings had picked up minor injury concerns during the final stages of pre-season, but are expected to be in contention.

Striker Harry Smith, signed from Northampton, has also been carrying a knock, so might need a bit longer to recover.

Veteran midfielder Darren Pratley could feature following his arrival from Charlton, while midfielder Theo Archibald, on loan from Lincoln, is another continuing his rehabilitation.

