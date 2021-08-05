Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Sean Dickson century sets base for Durham’s victory over Lancashire

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 7:39 pm
Durham’s Sean Dickson scored an unbeaten century (Mike Egerton/PA)
An unbeaten century from Sean Dickson and career-best performances with bat and ball from Luke Doneathy provided a winning platform for Durham to beat Lancashire by 87 runs in their Royal London Cup contest at Gosforth.

Dickson and Doneathy combined for a partnership of 156, lifting the hosts from 171 for six to a total of 327 from their 50 overs.

Dickson (103no) took centre stage as he scored his first List A century, although Doneathy more than played his part with a career-best knock of 69.

Rob Jones and Josh Bohannon notched in-vain half-centuries for Lancashire.

However, Doneathy was the visitors’ bane once more with the ball as he claimed four wickets to allow Durham to pick up their third win in five matches and lift them above Lancashire in Group A into second place.

A superb List A career-best 140 from Glamorgan opener Nick Selman proved in vain as the Group One match at Leicestershire was abandoned with no result.

The Australian-born batter was backed up by 67 from Billy Root as Glamorgan posted 277 for eight in 50 overs, the pair sharing a partnership of 123 for the
fourth wicket to set a competitive total after the early loss of New Zealand batter Hamish Rutherford for just a single.

George Rhodes claimed career-best figures of three for 44 with his off-spin and held three catches and Leicestershire, after winning the toss and giving their bowlers first use of a green-tinged pitch, would have fancied themselves at least to run the group leaders close.

But they were able to complete only one over of their innings before rain
arrived, and though a restart with a revised target of 257 from 43 overs was
proposed at one stage, more rain put paid to that and play was abandoned at
around five o’clock.

Surrey’s match against Somerset at the Kia Oval was also hit by bad weather.



The home side looked set to cruise to victory – having made 66 for no wicket after just eight overs in reply to Somerset’s 220 all out – before the rain stopped play for a final time.  

Somerset’s Lewis Goldworth’s 96, and Surrey’s Dan Moriarty’s four for 30, were the rain-hit day’s best performances.

