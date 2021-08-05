Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
St Johnstone impress to earn draw at 10-man Galatasaray

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 9:23 pm
St Johnstone’s Jason Kerr scored a penalty (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Johnstone briefly led against 10-man Galatasaray before securing a 1-1 Europa League draw in Istanbul.

Saints skipper Jason Kerr silenced the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium by netting a 58th-minute penalty after the home goalkeeper had been sent off.

But the lead only lasted two minutes before Sacha Boey capitalised on a defensive misjudgement to level.

Saints could not really make the most of their man advantage but Stevie May had a shot cleared off the line and Callum Davidson’s side set up a huge night in Perth next Thursday, with a place in the play-offs up for grabs.

Scotland’s double cup winners survived an early onslaught at the stadium which is named after Galatasaray’s manager but belongs to one of their Istanbul rivals, Basaksehir, with their own home under renovation.

Mostafa Mohamed missed a sitter three minutes in when he volleyed over from six yards and Kerem Akturkoglu hit the post from 15 yards five minutes later.

Zander Clark made an excellent stop from the follow-up but the flag was raised, however the Saints goalkeeper was soon back in action to stop a header from Brazilian defender Marcao.

Saints settled and Murray Davidson and David Wotherspoon had efforts saved, with the latter having a particularly good chance only to shoot straight at the goalkeeper.

The hosts also started the second half strongly and Berkan Kutlu sent a free header over the bar from eight yards.

Saints were handed a gift when a poor back-pass put home ‘keeper Fernando Muslera in trouble.

The Galatasaray skipper made an inexplicable decision to kneel down under pressure from Chris Kane and the ball bounced off his leg and into the path of the Saints striker. Muslera pulled Kane down and was shown a straight red card.

After a long delay, centre-back Kerr held his nerve to fire the spot-kick into the corner of the net past substitute goalkeeper Berk Balaban.

Saints could not enjoy their lead for long. On-loan Manchester United left-back Reece Devine tried to cut out a pass to French right-back Boey but missed the ball, and the debutant – who had been linked with Celtic this summer – took advantage, drilling an angled drive into the far corner.

Balaban almost gifted Saints another goal, losing the ball to May near the corner flag, but the substitute’s effort from a difficult angle was cleared off the line.

The 10 men finished strongly. Jamie McCart produced a great headed block from Marcao’s volley before Clark made a brilliant save from Christian Luyindama’s header to secure a famous result for the Perth men.

