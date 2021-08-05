Heartbreak for KJT, Jack Grealish says goodbye – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 5.

Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson spoke after her heart-breaking Olympics withdrawal.

Going to take some time to process and heal my body & spirit ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/B7YIYD5MJV — KJT (@JohnsonThompson) August 5, 2021

Liam Heath added another Olympic medal to his collection.

It's Olympic bronze for @Liam_heath! Photo finish on the line and Liam has his fourth Olympic medal.#TeamGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/hJrqYG0oHn — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 5, 2021

Max Whitlock was cheering on from home.

Strange being home now and the @Olympics still going on!!!! All the best to all athletes still to go!! Supporting from home #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zlg8rNOhSP — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) August 5, 2021

Fred from First Dates watched his daughter compete.

Morgan Lake made another final.

Thank you for all the support so far! 2nd Olympic Final pending ⏳😝 pic.twitter.com/cVGHFQDK3g — Morgan Lake (@morgan_a_lake) August 5, 2021

Emily Borthwick turned her focus to Paris.

Officially an Olympian. 16th in the 🌎 with an equal PB on the biggest stage. More than proved that I deserved my spot on this team. Thank you to all my team involved. Forever grateful for this opportunity and I cannot wait for what’s to come. ✨ #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/kF7Z3MEQgG — Emily Borthwick (@emilyborthwick2) August 5, 2021

Colin Jackson’s Olympic breakfast.

Liam Gallagher watched the boxing.

Yes eye YAFAI — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 5, 2021

Jose Mourinho tuned in.

Football

Jack Grealish said goodbye to Aston Villa.

Barcelona dropped a bombshell.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

Wesley Fofana gave an injury update.

Gary Lineker wished the defender well.

Awful news for @LCFC with a terrible injury to @wesleyfofana. Wish this wonderful young player a full and speedy recovery. 😢 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 5, 2021

Bruno Fernandes had a coffee.

Harry Maguire celebrated two years at Manchester United.

Real Madrid revealed their new away kit.

Antonio Rudiger was building fitness.

Aston Villa showed off their new signing.

Cricket

James Anderson claimed a big wicket.

Marcus Rashford sent his love to Jofra Archer after the fast bowler’s latest injury.

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was hard at it.