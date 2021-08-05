Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jon Brady could hand debuts to several Northampton players against Port Vale

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 10:07 pm
Northampton manager Jon Brady has rung the changes since relegation at the end of last season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Northampton manager Jon Brady has rung the changes since relegation at the end of last season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Northampton manager Jon Brady could hand debuts to a series of new signings against Port Vale on Saturday after overhauling his squad during the summer break.

Brady has added 12 new players to his armoury having dispensed with 11 as the Cobblers look to bounce back from last season’s relegation from League One.

Nineteen-year-old Tottenham striker Kion Etete, who joined the club on a season-long loan deal earlier this week, will hope for an early chance to show what he can do, and he will not be alone.

Defenders Aaron McGowan, Ali Koiki, Sid Nelson and Jon Guthrie, midfielders Dylan Connolly, Paul Lewis and Mitch Pinnock and frontman Nicke Kabamba are among those also looking to make their mark.

Valiants boss Darrell Clarke has also made 12 new signings this summer, but is sweating over one of them.

Brazilian keeper Lucas Covolan, who joined the club after his contract at Torquay expired, was sent off during last Saturday’s 1-0 pre-season friendly victory at Chesterfield and Vale has since been seeking clarification on any punishment.

If he is free to do so, Covolan, who scored a late equaliser in the Gulls’ National League play-off final defeat by Hartlepool, is expected to get the nod as Clarke’s number one ahead of fellow new recruit Aidan Stone.

Defenders Lewis Cass, Mal Benning, Ryan Johnson, Aaron Martin and Dan Jones, midfielders Tom Pett and Ben Garrity and frontmen Jamie Proctor and James Wilson are also in the running.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal