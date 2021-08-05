Scunthorpe to check on fitness of new captain Harry Davis before Swindon clash

Scunthorpe will check on new captain Harry Davis as they prepare for the Sky Bet League Two opener against Swindon.

Defender Davis, a summer signing from Morecambe, is rated as 50/50 after a recent head injury, so continues to be assessed under concussion protocols, but has been able to resume training.

Right-back Ross Millen will miss out with a hamstring injury which saw him forced off during the friendly against Lincoln.

Iron boss Neil Cox also confirmed forward Aaron Jarvis is also still working on his fitness, so will not be in contention.

Swindon director of football Ben Chorley and head coach Ben Garner have had a little more than two weeks to get a squad together following the takeover of the club by Australian businessman Clem Morfuni.

Right-back Kaine Kesler Hayden and striker Tyreece Simpson, on loan from Aston Villa and Ipswich respectively, are set to make their first appearances.

Ben Gladwin will make his fourth debut for the club after signing a one-year deal at the County Ground, while new signing Harry McKirdy is also pushing for a start.

Defender Akin Odimayo and midfielder Anthony Grant, who was released at the end of last season, have agreed new deals and are available.