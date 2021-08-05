Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scunthorpe to check on fitness of new captain Harry Davis before Swindon clash

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 10:17 pm
Defender Harry Davis joined the Iron from Morecambe (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Scunthorpe will check on new captain Harry Davis as they prepare for the Sky Bet League Two opener against Swindon.

Defender Davis, a summer signing from Morecambe, is rated as 50/50 after a recent head injury, so continues to be assessed under concussion protocols, but has been able to resume training.

Right-back Ross Millen will miss out with a hamstring injury which saw him forced off during the friendly against Lincoln.

Iron boss Neil Cox also confirmed forward Aaron Jarvis is also still working on his fitness, so will not be in contention.

Swindon director of football Ben Chorley and head coach Ben Garner have had a little more than two weeks to get a squad together following the takeover of the club by Australian businessman Clem Morfuni.

Right-back Kaine Kesler Hayden and striker Tyreece Simpson, on loan from Aston Villa and Ipswich respectively, are set to make their first appearances.

Ben Gladwin will make his fourth debut for the club after signing a one-year deal at the County Ground, while new signing Harry McKirdy is also pushing for a start.

Defender Akin Odimayo and midfielder Anthony Grant, who was released at the end of last season, have agreed new deals and are available.

