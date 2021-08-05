Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Stephen Glass impressed with Aberdeen’s response to losing two-goal lead

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 11:27 pm
Stephen Glass saw his side win 3-2 in Iceland (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hailed his side’s response to shipping a two-goal lead in Iceland.

The Dons steadied the ship at half-time against Breidablik and went on to win 3-2 in the first leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Aberdeen led 2-0 inside 11 minutes after Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson converted Calvin Ramsay corners – the first from a low delivery devised by assistant manager Allan Russell.

The hosts were level following a late first-half penalty but Ramirez grabbed his second four minutes into the second period after Glass made a triple substitution at the break and changed the shape.

Glass told Red TV: “An unbelievable start, a couple of goals from set-pieces that Allan set up. We had limited time but managed to get the work and information in and you saw the players reacting to that. So we were pleased with that.

“Christian is a good player and he knows what he’s doing. When you show him things on the video, he understands it. It was a brilliant delivery from young Calvin and it’s a great finish as well.

“Not so pleased that we got a little bit loose and allowed them back into the game from being 2-0 up.

“But I think what you saw after that was a great response from the group of players.

“They did really well understanding the change of shape and they got the rewards for their work-rate as well. That was a good team we were playing against.”

