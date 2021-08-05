Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Keith Curle looking for stronger defensive resilience at Oldham

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 12:01 am
Oldham manager Keith Curle will be looking to strike the right balance as the new League Two season gets under way (Martin Rickett/PA)
Head coach Keith Curle will try to strike a balance between attack and defence as Oldham launch the new League Two campaign at home to Newport.

The Latics scored 72 goals last season, but conceded 81 as they finished in 18th place and too close for comfort to the relegation zone.

As a result, Curle has spent much of the summer looking for defensive reinforcements and will have new boys Jack Stobbs, Jordan Clarke, Harrison McGahey and Sam Hart, as well as keeper Jayson Leutwiler, at his disposal this weekend.

However, he is determined to retain an attacking threat and the addition of former Bury, Carlisle and Swindon striker Hallam Hope to the mix has given him a fresh option.

Newport boss Michael Flynn will have to do without one of his 12 summer signings for much of the campaign.

Midfielder Courtney Senior damaged an anterior cruciate ligament during pre-season and could be sidelined for up to nine months.

However the Exiles, captained this season by midfielder Matty Dolan, could have a new look for the campaign with the rest of Flynn’s newcomers pushing to be involved.

Keeper Joe Day, defenders Cameron Norman, James Clarke and Louis Hall, midfielders Ed Upson and Finn Azaz and strikers Courtney Baker-Richardson, Jermaine Hylton, Timmy Abraham and Jordan Greenidge will all hope for roles in the season’s curtain-raiser.

