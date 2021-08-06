Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Injury worries for Exeter ahead of season opener with Bradford

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 10:01 am
Exeter boss Matt Taylor has several injury doubts heading into the season opener against Bradford (Adam Davy/PA)
Exeter have a number of doubts heading into their season opener against Bradford, with Josh Coley (groin), Sam Stubbs (knee), Alex Hartridge (fitness) and Archie Collins (knee) all ruled out through injury.

Stubbs will be unavailable for a number of weeks due to a knee problem and Coley is hoping to start running in the next 10 days.

Captain Matt Jay has an ankle issue and new signing Pierce Sweeney picked up a knock in training earlier this week but both should be fit for the weekend.

Summer arrivals Timothee Dieng and Jonathan Grounds are likely to make their debuts for the club.

Bradford will be without new signing Yann Songo’o for their trip to Devon.

Bantams boss Derek Adams confirmed the 29-year-old midfielder will be missing for the next couple of games due to a knee injury.

Caolan Lavery arrived at The Utilita Energy Stadium earlier this week but will also be unavailable for the game.

Adams has given the rest of his squad the green light and is likely to give debuts to a handful of his new players, including winger Abo Eisa, forward Lee Angol and defender Fiacre Kelleher.

