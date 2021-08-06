Fitness boost for Ipswich as new signing Scott Fraser cleared to face Morecambe

Scott Fraser will be fit to make his Ipswich debut against Morecambe.

The new arrival has been suffering with a groin problem in pre-season but boss Paul Cook said the former MK Dons midfielder will start against the Shrimps.

George Edmundson misses out, though, as he has not been fit since his arrival from Rangers while Jon Nolan has missed the pre-season period with a calf injury.

A host of other players are set for debuts, while Cook is hoping to bring three more signings in over the weekend.

Morecambe are preparing for their first ever game in the third tier, with new boss Stephen Robinson also in charge of his first competitive match.

Robinson replaced Derek Adams after the latter left for Bradford and he has brought in 15 new players ahead of the new season.

Striker Jon Obika is one of those, but he has suffered a hamstring injury which will keep him out until 2022.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake missed the club’s final friendly against Blackpool with an ankle injury and is a doubt at Portman Road.