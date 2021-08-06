Kieffer Moore in contention for Cardiff after missing pre-season with Covid

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy believes Kieffer Moore could be on the bench for the Bluebirds’ Sky Bet Championship opener against Barnsley.

Moore, who scored 20 times in his debut campaign for Cardiff, has not featured in pre-season after contracting Covid-19 but has trained this week.

However, Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies and Kieron Evans will all be absent for McCarthy’s side.

Cardiff finished eighth in the Championship last season.

Barnsley manager Markus Schopp will be without Mads Andersen for his side’s trip to the Welsh capital.

The Danish defender has been sidelined with a knee injury and might be out for at least the remainder of the month.

Herbie Kane could be an option for Schopp after the midfielder returned to training earlier this week.

New arrivals’ Obbi Oulare, Leya Iseka and Josh Benson are in contention to make their first appearances for the Tykes.