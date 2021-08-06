Antoine Semenyo and Robbie Cundy miss out as Bristol City take on Blackpool

Manager Nigel Pearson will be without two players for Bristol City’s Sky Bet Championship opener against Blackpool.

Forward Antoine Semenyo, who played 50 times in all competitions last season, is recovering from knee surgery.

Robbie Cundy is also sidelined following a knee operation at the end of last term.

Andy King, Matty James and Rob Atkinson could all be in line to make their first appearances for the Robins.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could hand out a number of debuts for his side’s trip to Ashton Gate.

New arrivals Callum Connolly, Reece James, Richard Keogh and Shayne Lavery are in all contention to feature for the visitors.

Demetri Mitchell and Kenny Dougall (both knee) continue to be assessed.

Blackpool are back in the second tier after they beat Lincoln in last season’s League One play-off final.