Cameron Jerome set for Luton debut in opening clash with Peterborough

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 1:47 pm
Cameron Jerome, left, could be handed his Luton debut after signing from MK Dons (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Cameron Jerome could be handed his Luton debut in their Sky Bet Championship opener against Peterborough.

The 34-year-old scored 15 times in 38 appearances for MK Dons last season before signing for the Hatters on a free transfer.

Henri Lansbury, the former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder, and Allan Campbell, who signed from Motherwell, are also pushing to make their debuts.

Luton finished 12th in the Championship last season.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson will be sweating on the fitness of two players ahead of his side’s trip to Kenilworth Road.

Jack Taylor, who scored four times in 36 League One appearances last term, is battling a hamstring problem, while striker Siriki Dembele could be absent with an Achilles issue.

Both men will be handed a late fitness test ahead of Posh’s Championship opener.

Peterborough are back in the second tier after eight years in League One.

