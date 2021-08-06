Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Shrewsbury wait on Ollie Norburn and Ethan Ebanks-Landell for Burton clash

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 2:46 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 3:22 pm
Ollie Norburn is a fitness concern for Shrewsbury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ollie Norburn is a fitness concern for Shrewsbury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury are sweating on the fitness of Ollie Norburn and Ethan Ebanks-Landell for the League One opener against Burton.

Norburn, who spent much of the summer on international duty with Grenada at the Gold Cup, has a chest infection and Ebanks-Landell has been nursing a hip injury, with both men missing the friendly against Exeter.

Aaron Pierre has also been away with Grenada and will be assessed as he tries to regain fitness.

Boss Steve Cotterill is looking to add further bodies to his squad before the big kick-off.

Burton are unlikely to risk Kane Hemmings.

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s friendly with Newcastle and looks set to miss out.

New signing Lewis Moult is definitely out, having been sidelined for five months with ankle ligament damage.

Michael Bostwick and Ciaran Gilligan both struggled with injuries during pre-season and their game-time was limited while Kieran Wallace is still recovering from a knee injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]