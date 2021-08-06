Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Elliott Whitehouse missing as Forest Green host Sutton but Jamille Matt returns

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 3:22 pm
Jamille Matt will return to competitive action after missing the end of last season through injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jamille Matt will return to competitive action after missing the end of last season through injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Elliott Whitehouse will be the only absentee for Forest Green’s season opener against newly-promoted Sutton.

Whitehouse sustained a knee injury towards the end of last season and will be unavailable for the game at The Fully Charged New Lawn.

Jamille Matt missed the end of last season due to injury but will be available on Saturday.

New arrivals Opi Edwards, Sadou Diallo, Regan Hendry and Ben Stevenson will be looking to make debuts.

Sutton will make their very first appearance in the English Football League on Saturday.

New signings Joe Kizzi, Enzio Boldewijn, Ricky Korboa, Donovan Wilson, Richie Bennett and Alistair Smith will be hoping to feature.

The last time the clubs met was in a National League fixture in 2017 when Forest Green ran out 2-1 winners.

The game on Saturday will be the first of a number of consecutive away matches for Sutton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]