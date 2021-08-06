Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Marco Silva not concerned with favourites tag as Fulham prepare for new season

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 3:37 pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva is not worried about being among the promotion favourites (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva insists the club are not feeling the pressure of being among the promotion favourites as he prepares for his first game in charge.

Middlesbrough, under manager Neil Warnock, will be Fulham’s first opponents of the new Championship season as Craven Cottage could welcome more than 2,000 fans for the first time since February 2020.

The Cottagers were relegated last season after just one campaign back in the Premier League, while Silva had been out of work since being sacked by Everton in December 2019.

Silva took the reins on July 1 after Scott Parker had departed to become Bournemouth manager, and insists being labelled as one of the league favourites is of no concern to the squad.

“When you look for the Championship competition and the contenders, it is normal that you create some favourites and the teams that got relegated, normally they are the three contenders to the competition and they are the favourites, or everyone calls them the favourites,” Silva said.

“There is something natural, it is normal for us and it is not even a pressure for us because we look for that as a normal situation in football.

“Given time, we and other clubs will for sure try to do the same and get to those spots on the table that can give us the chance to play Premier League next season, and there are enough past examples that it is not so easy as everyone thinks.”

The Fulham squad were heavily reliant on the loan market last season, including five members of the first team and stand-in captain Joachim Andersen, but the new manager says he is satisfied with his squad.

““I am happy with the players that we have here but sometimes to say that we kept all the squad is not true,” the 44-year-old said.

““We kept our players, but if you remember we played last season with five loan players and none of them are here today. I’m not working with them.”

Silva has already made two signings since taking charge, bringing in midfielder Harry Wilson from Liverpool and former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, but more deals could yet be made before the end of the transfer window.

“Until August 31 anything can happen in football, even something you don’t expect,” he said.

“We are ready for anything that can happen in the market. We didn’t have some offers for some important players in our squad.

“Of course I would like to keep all of them, but we are looking to the market to strengthen our squad as well.”

