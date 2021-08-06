Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021
Sport

Derby short on numbers ahead of their Championship opener with Huddersfield

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 4:02 pm
Eiran Cashin scored in Derby’s pre-season fixture against Notts County (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Eiran Cashin scored in Derby’s pre-season fixture against Notts County (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby go into their Championship opener against Huddersfield low on numbers due to the combination of injuries and a transfer embargo.

Full-backs Kornell McDonald and Lee Buchanan are doubts after they did not feature in Derby’s last pre-season game.

The Rams also face injury issues over Krystian Bielik and Jason Knight.

Derby could make use of their academy prospects, though. Defensive duo Festy Ebosele and Eiran Cashin were praised for their mature performances against Notts County in pre-season, with Cashin grabbing a goal.

Huddersfield may have to rethink their preparations ahead of the Derby game after manager Carlos Corberan revealed an unspecified number of players had Covid-19 symptoms.

He said that the club are awaiting test results for players.

His side are also without Aaron Rowe, Rolando Aarons and Pipa who are recovering from injuries.

Despite not playing much during pre-season, Fraizer Campbell could be an option going into the game after his recovery from injury and a Covid-19 absence.

