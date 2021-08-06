Derby short on numbers ahead of their Championship opener with Huddersfield

Derby go into their Championship opener against Huddersfield low on numbers due to the combination of injuries and a transfer embargo.

Full-backs Kornell McDonald and Lee Buchanan are doubts after they did not feature in Derby’s last pre-season game.

The Rams also face injury issues over Krystian Bielik and Jason Knight.

Derby could make use of their academy prospects, though. Defensive duo Festy Ebosele and Eiran Cashin were praised for their mature performances against Notts County in pre-season, with Cashin grabbing a goal.

Huddersfield may have to rethink their preparations ahead of the Derby game after manager Carlos Corberan revealed an unspecified number of players had Covid-19 symptoms.

He said that the club are awaiting test results for players.

His side are also without Aaron Rowe, Rolando Aarons and Pipa who are recovering from injuries.

Despite not playing much during pre-season, Fraizer Campbell could be an option going into the game after his recovery from injury and a Covid-19 absence.