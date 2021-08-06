Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Leicester missing Wesley Fofana with fractured fibula for Community Shield

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 4:25 pm
Wesley Fofana was carried off on a stretcher during Leicester’s friendly against Villarreal (David Davies/PA).
Leicester will be without Wesley Fofana for Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City after the defender suffered a fractured fibula in a friendly against Villarreal on Wednesday.

Fofana’s fellow centre-back Jonny Evans (foot) is also sidelined, and the Foxes have Timothy Castagne (fractured eye socket), James Justin (knee) and Nampalys Mendy unavailable as well.

Harvey Barnes is fit again after missing the end of last season due to a knee injury, while summer signings Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare and Ryan Bertrand could make debuts.

Jack Grealish could be in the City squad following his British record £100million transfer from Aston Villa this week but seems unlikely to start.

Fellow midfielders Phil Foden (foot) and Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) are sidelined with injuries suffered at Euro 2020.

Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are also not likely to be involved having taken later summer breaks due to international duty.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Thomas, Bertrand, Benkovic, Nelson, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Sowah, Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka.

Manchester City provisional squad: Steffen, Carson, Van Sas, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Mendy, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Rodri, Torres, Couto, Sandler, Rogers, Doyle, Edozie, Knight, Lavia, McAtee.

