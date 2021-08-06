Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ross County bring in Harry Paton’s younger brother as three players join

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 4:39 pm
Ross County have added three players (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Ross County have added three players (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Ross County have brought in midfielder Harry Paton’s younger brother as they completed a triple signing ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian.

Canadian youth international Ben Paton joins Australia Under-23 goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Jack Burroughs in joining Malky Mackay’s side.

Left-sided midfielder Paton, 21, left Blackburn during the summer without making a first-team appearance.

Mackay told County’s website: “Ben has been training with us in recent weeks and his work ethic and professionalism shine through.

“He is young, enthusiastic and it is clear to see he has an English Premier League academy upbringing.”

Maynard-Brewer has joined on a season-long loan from Charlton after featuring for Australia at the Olympics. The 22-year-old has made five appearances for Charlton, all in cup competitions.

“He comes highly recommended to us as a very talented young goalkeeper, one that will bring competition to our group,” Mackay said.

“He has had a terrific experience representing his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and we are excited to bring that calibre of goalkeeper to our club.”

Burroughs has also joined on loan for the season. The 20-year-old has made five substitute appearances for Coventry and recently signed a long-term deal with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Mackay said: “Jack is a player that through his involvement with the Scotland youth squads I have been able to watch and see develop.

“He is an athletic and powerful runner as well as being versatile with the positions he can play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]