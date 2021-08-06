Rangers winger Glenn Middleton rejoins St Johnstone on season-long loan

St Johnstone have re-signed winger Glenn Middleton on loan from Rangers.

The 21-year-old played 13 times for Saints in the second half of last season and netted three goals, including the one which clinched a top-six place and a brilliant free-kick in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over St Mirren.

The Scotland Under-21 international has joined for the season.

Middleton, who had other options, told the Perth club’s website: “I’m really pleased to be back at St Johnstone. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season and to be back to help us go again is very exciting.

“The lads in the squad all made me feel welcome when I joined last January and they took me right into the group to make me feel a part of it from day one.

“There is a great team spirit and I could see that again from the 1-1 draw against Galatasaray last night in the Europa League qualifier. The lads were absolutely brilliant.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and working again with the gaffer, Callum Davidson, and his staff.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved at both Rangers and St Johnstone for working hard behind the scenes to make this move happen.”