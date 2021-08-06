Osian Roberts delighted after being appointed Crystal Palace assistant manager

Osian Roberts has expressed his delight at joining Crystal Palace as their assistant manager.

The Eagles confirmed the appointment on Friday after the PA news agency revealed last weekend the former Bangor midfielder was set to take up the role to Selhurst Park.

Roberts will support new Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who completed his coaching badges on the Football Association of Wales training programme overseen by the Welshman.

It completes the coaching set-up of Roy Hodgson’s successor with Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun hired earlier in the summer and Dean Kiely already in place as goalkeeper coach.

Upon his appointment, Roberts told the official club website: “I’m delighted to join a prestigious Premier League club like Crystal Palace and to start working alongside Patrick, my fellow staff and a very strong group of players.

“This is a new challenge for me and I’ve been welcomed brilliantly already. I’m excited to work closely with some very talented people this season.”

Roberts was most recently technical director with Morocco but resigned last month and is well respect for his work in his native Wales.

The experienced coach held a number of positions at the Football Association of Wales before he was assistant to Chris Coleman during their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

After Coleman left, Roberts applied for the head coach job but missed out to Ryan Giggs and will now continue his coaching journey in the Premier League at Selhurst Park supporting Vieira in his third ever senior managerial role.

Meanwhile, full-back Nathaniel Clyne has signed fresh terms to remain at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles academy graduate returned to Palace in October – after spells with Southampton and Liverpool – and has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal.

Clyne, who has made 151 appearances for the club across two spells, said: “Having been with Crystal Palace at such a young age, I know how much pulling on the shirt means.

“I’m delighted to have been able to return and do that again and to be part of an important period for the club under the new gaffer by extending my time here is massive for me personally. Now I want to play in front of a full Selhurst again.”