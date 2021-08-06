Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Centre-back Ryan Sweeney insists Dundee not going to Celtic to make up numbers

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 5:52 pm
Former Mansfield defender Ryan Sweeney is aiming to upset Celtic (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dundee centre-back Ryan Sweeney insists they are not going to Celtic Park to make up the numbers.

James McPake’s side returned to the cinch Premiership with a draw against St Mirren last weekend despite a build-up which was hit by Covid-related disruption.

They travel to face a Celtic side determined to get their league campaign up and running in front of 24,500 fans after an opening defeat by Hearts.

But Sweeney is determined to cause an upset at Parkhead.

The summer signing from Mansfield said: “It will be a real tough test with the quality they have got, the size of the club.

“It’s important for us that we are not going there to make up the numbers. We are not there for a day out.

“We are looking to build on a decent result last week and go there and try and win the game.

“We have had a real good week building up to this game and we have done some work on their strengths and also how we can hurt them.”

