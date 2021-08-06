Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

TeamGB women celebrate after impressing in Tokyo – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 6:07 pm
Lauren Price (left), Laura Kenny (centre) and Laura Muir stole the headlines on Friday (Martin Rickett/Danny Lawson/Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 6.

Olympics

Lauren Price added ‘Olympic finalist’ to an already-impressive sporting CV.

Laura Kenny – most successful British woman in Olympic history.

GB Hockey won another Olympic medal.

The McColgans were impressed with Laura Muir’s run in the 1500m final at Tokyo 2020.

Holly Bradshaw reflected on her Olympic medal.

GB celebrated bronze in the women’s 4×100 metres relay.

Keely Hodgkinson looked back on her Tokyo experience.

Simone Biles returned home.

As did Jack Laugher.

Italy winning once again hurt Adam Gemili.

Football

Aston Villa offered an exchange to fans who bought this season’s shirt with Jack Grealish’s name and number on the back.

James Milner pokes fun at Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson.

The mocked up photos of Lionel Messi’s next club, or new career path, have started to appear.

Although non-league clubs Marine and Taunton Town have ruled themselves out of signing the Argentina star.

Michael Dawson became a club ambassador at Tottenham following his retirement.

Fair to say Jack Grealish was happy with his squad number at Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling welcomed his England team-mate to Manchester.

New hairstyles for Thiago Silva and Jorginho.

Boxing

Tyson Fury had an important message.

