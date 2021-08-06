Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

St Mirren at full strength for Premiership clash with Hearts

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 6:44 pm
Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren take on Hearts this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren take on Hearts this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has a full squad to choose from for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday.

The Buddies came through their opening game draw at Dundee last week unscathed.

St Mirren started their league season with a 2-2 draw at Dens Park but will be looking to go one better in their first home fixture.

Jamie Walker could miss out for Hearts again.

The winger sat out the opening win over Celtic with an ankle injury suffered during his impressive cameo against Inverness in the Premier Sports Cup.

Hearts have no other injury issues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal