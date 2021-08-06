Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Glenn Middleton could feature as St Johnstone host Motherwell

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 6:57 pm
Glenn Middleton is back with St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glenn Middleton is back with St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glenn Middleton could feature for St Johnstone against Motherwell in the cinch Premiership.

The winger returned to McDiarmid Park on Friday on another loan transfer from Rangers.

Craig Bryson (knee) is set to miss out again, while Charlie Gilmour is also still to feature this season because of fitness issues.

Motherwell will have an unchanged squad for Sunday’s trip to McDiarmid Park.

Liam Grimshaw played 45 minutes in a behind closed-doors game in midweek as he bids to return from a long-term absence through illness.

Mark O’Hara and Connor Shields are still missing too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal