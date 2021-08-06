Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia sidelined as Livingston take on Aberdeen

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 7:19 pm
Jack McMillan fractured his kneecap (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Livingston have lost Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia to knee injuries for around eight weeks ahead of the cinch Premiership contest with Aberdeen.

Jackson Longridge returns from injury, Josh Mullin is building up his fitness, while Andrew Shinnie has had a slight setback and will miss out again.

Long-term absentee Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remains on the sidelines while manager David Martindale is trying to ease Adam Lewis, Cristian Montano and Tom Parkes into action after pre-season fitness issues.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will rotate his squad following their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie away at Breidablik in Iceland on Thursday night.

Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson and forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas – a summer signing from Livingston were all replaced at half-time, with Declan Gallagher, Dylan McGeouch and Connor McLennan all sent on as the Dons battled to a 3-2 win.

Teenage defender Calvin Ramsay also came off during the second half, but Glass confirmed the move was precautionary, with the 18-year-old having set up the first two goals.

