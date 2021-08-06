Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
James McCarthy likely to miss out for Celtic against Dundee

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 7:35 pm
James McCarthy might have to be patient (Nick Potts/PA)
James McCarthy is likely to face a wait before making his Celtic debut.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder will only have one day’s training with the bulk of his team-mates ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee and has been working on his own during pre-season.

Leigh Griffiths has been missing with a calf injury, while Christopher Jullien is still working his way back from a serious knee injury.

Dundee are without the suspended Max Anderson following his red card against St Mirren.

Danny Mullen will drop out with an ankle injury and Cammy Kerr is still out with a knee problem.

Christie Elliott is fit after going off against St Mirren, while Liam Fontaine, Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne could all return.

