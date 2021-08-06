Sport Watford land Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka from Parma By Press Association August 6, 2021, 8:52 pm Juraj Kucka has played 86 times for Slovakia (Liam McBurney/PA). Watford have announced the signing of Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka from Parma. The 34-year-old had been with the Serie A outfit since January 2019 and scored 13 goals for them across the last two seasons. He previously played in Italy for Genoa and then AC Milan, then had a spell in Turkey with Trabzonspor before joining Parma. Kucka, who featured for Slovakia at this summer’s European Championship, has made 86 appearances for his country in total. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Where are they now? The men Spurs bought with money from Gareth Bale sale Martin Dubravka own goal sets Spain on their way to big win over Slovakia From North Macedonia to Slovakia, who are the outsiders of Euro 2020? Euro 2020 preview: What Scotland can expect from… Croatia