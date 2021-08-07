Callum Davidson calls on St Johnstone to make strong start in cinch Premiership

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson warned his side of the importance of getting off to a strong start in the league as well as making a splash in Europe.

Saints pulled off an impressive 1-1 draw with Galatasaray in Istanbul on Thursday in their Europa League opener.

While their fans can afford to dream of causing a major upset in the second leg next week, Davidson has to make sure his players’ attention is on Motherwell on Sunday.

Although the Perth side enjoyed the greatest season in their history last term, it started inauspiciously. Davidson lost seven of his first 10 league games as manager and his side only scored four goals despite some decent play.

They began this season with a goalless draw against Ross County after Ali McCann missed a penalty and Davidson is determined to get a victory against Well.

“The league is massive and I have said that all along,” Davidson said.

“These are the ties you enjoy but you need to really work hard and be strong when you come to the Premiership.

“We need to get positive results, we can’t start the way we started last season.

“We need to make sure we start on the front foot and give ourselves opportunities to win games.”