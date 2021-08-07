Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Callum Davidson calls on St Johnstone to make strong start in cinch Premiership

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 11:17 am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has to make sure his players’ attention is on Motherwell on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson warned his side of the importance of getting off to a strong start in the league as well as making a splash in Europe.

Saints pulled off an impressive 1-1 draw with Galatasaray in Istanbul on Thursday in their Europa League opener.

While their fans can afford to dream of causing a major upset in the second leg next week, Davidson has to make sure his players’ attention is on Motherwell on Sunday.

Although the Perth side enjoyed the greatest season in their history last term, it started inauspiciously. Davidson lost seven of his first 10 league games as manager and his side only scored four goals despite some decent play.

They began this season with a goalless draw against Ross County after Ali McCann missed a penalty and Davidson is determined to get a victory against Well.

“The league is massive and I have said that all along,” Davidson said.

“These are the ties you enjoy but you need to really work hard and be strong when you come to the Premiership.

“We need to get positive results, we can’t start the way we started last season.

“We need to make sure we start on the front foot and give ourselves opportunities to win games.”

