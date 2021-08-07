Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard self-isolating after testing positive for Covid

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 12:19 pm
Jesse Lingard is unavailable for Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Everton after testing positive for Covid-19 (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.

The 28-year-old midfielder, back at United following a hugely successful loan spell at West Ham last season, will now miss the club’s final pre-season friendly against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Lingard said on his Twitter account: “Really gutted to have tested positive after a good pre season, luckily I feel fine and will follow the guidelines and be back with the boys on pitch very soon! Thank you for your support.”

The Red Devils begin their Premier League campaign against Leeds next weekend.

England duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up for the friendly against Everton, along with Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea and Victor Lindelof, as eight players look to make their first appearance of pre-season for United.

Paul Pogba has been included among the substitutes at Old Trafford – where 55,000 fans are set to be in attendance – but new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are not involved.

