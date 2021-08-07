Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Freddie Ladapo helps Rotherham kick off League One campaign with victory

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:02 pm
Freddie Ladapo was on target against Plymouth (Issac Parkin/PA)
Paul Warne’s quest to earn a third promotion from Sky Bet League One got off to a solid start as his Rotherham side saw off Plymouth 2-0.

First-half goals from Freddie Ladapo, against his former club, and Ben Wiles set Rotherham on their way to a fairly routine three points.

Jordan Houghton almost made a great start to life as a Pilgrim but his volley whistled just over the bar.

Ladapo was quick to silence the abuse from the away end after he poked Rotherham ahead after 10 minutes. The striker tucked in from close range after a goalmouth scramble from Dan Barlaser’s corner.

Houghton looked keen to grab a debut goal and his second effort had to be tipped over the top by Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham were cruising by 38 minutes with Wiles emphatically finishing into the top corner after being found by Michael Smith.

The Millers saw out victory comfortably in the second half with Mickel Miller spurning two good openings for a third.

