Shrewsbury suffer home defeat by Burton as Steve Cotterill returns to dugout

Shrewsbury could not give boss Steve Cotterill a memorable return to the dugout as they slipped to a 1-0 home defeat against Burton.

Cotterill, who was hospitalised with Covid-19 in January, made an emotional return to the touchline for the first time in front of almost 6,000 fans.

Burton began brightly as Jacob Maddox was denied by debutant Shrews keeper Marko Marosi before the Slovakian produced a superb one-handed save to keep Jonny Smith’s curling effort out.

But he could do nothing to prevent the Brewers from going ahead in the 31st minute.

Smith’s deep corner found skipper John Brayford and he looped a header over Marosi and into the net.

Burton’s Tom O’Connor lashed wide early in the second period, but the Shrews came back into the game as Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s header was cleared off the line.

Ben Garratt then tipped a Luke Leahy effort over the bar, with Matthew Pennington and Daniel Udoh both fluffing good chances in the latter stages, as Shrewsbury failed to find that elusive equaliser.