Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Shrewsbury suffer home defeat by Burton as Steve Cotterill returns to dugout

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:11 pm
John Brayford scored Burton’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)
John Brayford scored Burton’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)

Shrewsbury could not give boss Steve Cotterill a memorable return to the dugout as they slipped to a 1-0 home defeat against Burton.

Cotterill, who was hospitalised with Covid-19 in January, made an emotional return to the touchline for the first time in front of almost 6,000 fans.

Burton began brightly as Jacob Maddox was denied by debutant Shrews keeper Marko Marosi before the Slovakian produced a superb one-handed save to keep Jonny Smith’s curling effort out.

But he could do nothing to prevent the Brewers from going ahead in the 31st minute.

Smith’s deep corner found skipper John Brayford and he looped a header over Marosi and into the net.

Burton’s Tom O’Connor lashed wide early in the second period, but the Shrews came back into the game as Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s header was cleared off the line.

Ben Garratt then tipped a Luke Leahy effort over the bar, with Matthew Pennington and Daniel Udoh both fluffing good chances in the latter stages, as Shrewsbury failed to find that elusive equaliser.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal