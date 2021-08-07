Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Points shared as QPR and Millwall exchange stunning strikes

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:15 pm
Rob Dickie scored the equaliser for QPR (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rob Dickie scored the equaliser for QPR (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Both teams scored brilliant goals in a breathless first half as QPR and Millwall drew 1-1 in the Sky Bet Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The visitors had the better of the first 45 minutes and Jed Wallace gave them a deserved lead before Rob Dickie’s strike hauled Rangers level.

Many Millwall fans booed the pre-match taking of a knee – although the anti-racism gesture was only observed by four QPR players – with the Lions having announced beforehand that their team would not be taking part.

In only the second minute, the visitors almost went ahead when Scott Malone’s left-wing cross caught out goalkeeper Seny Dieng and hit the bar.

Dieng was given no chance by Wallace’s 11th-minute opener, however, as the Millwall talisman picked up a loose ball near the edge of the penalty area and rifled a shot into the top corner of the net.

QPR struggled to settle and Millwall continued to trouble them after going ahead, with Benik Afobe and George Saville firing shots straight at Dieng.

Then, out of nothing and totally against the run of play, centre-back Dickie netted a spectacular equaliser after 31 minutes.

Dickie beat Wallace to the ball near the halfway line and strode forward before sending a 30-yard thunderbolt into the corner of the net.

More good work by Dickie before the interval – again after being first to the ball near the halfway line – saw him set up Charlie Austin, who shot straight at Bartosz Bialkowski.

The goalkeeper was called into action again early in the second half, this time to tip away Chris Willock’s shot.

Maikel Kieftenbeld fired narrowly over at the other end but both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances despite plenty of endeavour.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett changed tack for the final 15 minutes, sending target man Matt Smith on against the striker’s former club, but Rangers stood firm against the aerial pressure.

And they almost snatched an injury-time winner when Jordy de Wijs’ header was kept out by Bialkowski.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal