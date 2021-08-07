Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Local boy Macauley Bonne leaves it late to rescue draw for Ipswich

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:16 pm
Macauley Bonne rescued a point for Ipswich (Tess Derry/PA)
Macauley Bonne grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for Ipswich against Morecambe in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Cole Stockton’s excellent first-half solo goal gave the Shrimps the lead before Scott Fraser levelled for the Blues after the break.

But dangerman Stockton struck again in the 72nd minute before Bonne slid the ball home to earn a point for Town.

After a tentative start to the game, Ipswich skipper Lee Evans went close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute when his 25-yard free-kick drifted just wide of the Morecambe goal.

Stockton then skipped his way through a raft of Ipswich challenges to expertly slot home and put the Shrimps ahead in the 22nd minute.

Ipswich started the second half brightly and drew level when Fraser played a clever one-two with Conor Chaplin before firing across Kyle Letheren.

But Stockton put the Shrimps back in front in the 72nd minute when he rounded Vaclav Hladky after robbing Luke Woolfenden.

It was left for Ipswich-born Bonne, who came on as a substitute, to level the scores in added time after latching on to James Norwood’s flick-on.

