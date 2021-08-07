Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Roddy MacGregor fires Inverness to second straight victory

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:17 pm
Inverness beat Raith Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Roddy MacGregor’s late goal ensured Inverness’ ideal start to the cinch Championship season continued with a 1-0 win over Raith Rovers.

Inverness had won their first game of the season away at Arbroath but secured a second three points when MacGregor’s right-footed strike from distance went into the top corner just 10 minutes from time.

Shane Sutherland, who had scored in the first game, was also the one to provide the assist, as the home side also secured a second clean sheet.

It was an evenly-matched contest with both sides sharing the possession and with six shots on target each, however it was Inverness who managed to find the breakthrough.

