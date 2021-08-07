Gavan Holohan’s late goal gets Hartlepool off to a flying start

Gavan Holohan hit a brilliant late winner as Hartlepool marked their return to the EFL with a 1-0 win over Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

Holohan chested and then volleyed a lovely cross from debutant Tyler Burey into the bottom corner with two minutes remaining to secure three points.

Pools, promoted via the National League play-offs in June after four years at that level, had their moments but had not been able to find the breakthrough before that at Victoria Park.

New striker Olufela Olomola, signed after a successful trial following his release from Scunthorpe, lobbed over the goalkeeper and the crossbar inside the opening minute.

Shortly afterwards, wing-back David Ferguson curled a fine low shot around the far post. He also went close with a header later in the game.

Crawley posed little threat apart from striker Ashley Nadesan’s effort late in the first half. The visitors failed to record a shot on target during the 90 minutes.

Substitute Burey, on loan from Millwall, missed a chance at the far post from Luke Molyneux’s cross but made amends with the cross for Holohan to control and volley home with two minutes remaining.