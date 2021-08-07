Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021
Sport

Matty Willock hits stunner on Salford debut to secure point against Orient

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:24 pm
Matty Willock earned Salford a point (Simon Marper/PA)
Matty Willock marked his Salford debut in spectacular fashion with a 30-yard thunderbolt securing a 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient.

The home support saw their side fall behind after 33 minutes when Omar Beckles fired in on the rebound after Tom King’s initial save.

However, Orient’s advantage proved short-lived with former Manchester United youngster Willock unleashing a venomous strike from range that arrowed into the top corner.

The Ammies returned from the interval with the wind in their sails but O’s stopper Lawrence Vigouroux was in inspired form to thwart Conor McAleny and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Thomas-Asante thought he had handed Gary Bowyer’s side the lead when he converted a Josh Morris cross, but the former had strayed into an offside position.

A Morris header from close range dropped narrowly wide of the target while Vigouroux remained resolute as the two sides shared the spoils in Kenny Jackett’s Orient bow.

