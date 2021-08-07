Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Swindon battle from behind to secure win at Scunthorpe

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:25 pm
Jack Payne was on target for Swindon (Tess Derry/PA)
Swindon came from behind to beat Scunthorpe 3-1 in their Sky Bet League Two opener.

After an uninspiring first half, the contest came to life three minutes after the interval as Ryan Loft fired the Iron into the lead from the penalty spot.

Jack Payne’s own spot kick levelled matters soon after, before Ben Gladwin’s rocket and Harry McKirdy’s tap-in won it for Ben Garner’s side.

After a scrappy opening it was the visitors who had the game’s first chances through McKirdy and Ellis Iandolo, but they struck just wide.

Scunthorpe debutant Tyrone O’Neill, meanwhile limped off after half an hour, before Neil Cox was forced into another change at the break as goalkeeper Tom Billson was also withdrawn through injury.

Loft won a penalty under the challenge of Jojo Wollcacott in the 48th minute, which he coolly fired home, whilst Payne equalised in the same vein nine minutes later after Kaine Kesler-Hayden was fouled.

Gladwin’s unstoppable strike nestled into the far corner to give Swindon the lead in the 68th minute, before McKirdy sealed the points from close range after Tyreece Simpson’s initial shot was parried.

