Swindon battle from behind to secure win at Scunthorpe

Swindon came from behind to beat Scunthorpe 3-1 in their Sky Bet League Two opener.

After an uninspiring first half, the contest came to life three minutes after the interval as Ryan Loft fired the Iron into the lead from the penalty spot.

Jack Payne’s own spot kick levelled matters soon after, before Ben Gladwin’s rocket and Harry McKirdy’s tap-in won it for Ben Garner’s side.

After a scrappy opening it was the visitors who had the game’s first chances through McKirdy and Ellis Iandolo, but they struck just wide.

Scunthorpe debutant Tyrone O’Neill, meanwhile limped off after half an hour, before Neil Cox was forced into another change at the break as goalkeeper Tom Billson was also withdrawn through injury.

Loft won a penalty under the challenge of Jojo Wollcacott in the 48th minute, which he coolly fired home, whilst Payne equalised in the same vein nine minutes later after Kaine Kesler-Hayden was fouled.

Gladwin’s unstoppable strike nestled into the far corner to give Swindon the lead in the 68th minute, before McKirdy sealed the points from close range after Tyreece Simpson’s initial shot was parried.