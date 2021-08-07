Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ayr hit back from two goals down to draw with Arbroath

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:33 pm Updated: August 7, 2021, 5:35 pm
Ayr and Arbroath picked up their first points of the season in a 2-2 draw at Somerset Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ayr capitalised on a missed penalty and fought back from two goals down to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Arbroath at Somerset Park.

Joel Nouble fired the visitors in front when he curled his effort into the top corner.

Michael McKenna doubled the away side’s advantage just before the half-hour mark when his cross from the left eluded the entire defence before landing in the back of the net.

Referee Colin Steven awarded a penalty for handball against Andy Murdoch but Nicky Low rattled his spot-kick against the crossbar to offer the home side a glimmer of hope.

Ayr continued to press and halved the deficit through Tomi Adeloye’s close-range finish with 20 minutes left and the comeback was completed with three minutes to go when Mark McKenzie equalised.

