Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Andy Williams rescues point as Cheltenham mark League One return with Crewe draw

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:35 pm
Andy Williams equalised for Cheltenham (Nigel French/PA)
Andy Williams equalised for Cheltenham (Nigel French/PA)

Andy Williams punished a defensive mistake as Cheltenham marked their return to Sky Bet League One with a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

The striker made the most of a wayward backpass from defender Donervon Daniels to cancel out Mikael Mandron’s opener for the Railwaymen with both goals coming in the first half at Gresty Road.

Williams wasted an early opening after he took down a high pass neatly, but then blazed well over.

Ellis Chapman tested home goalkeeper Dave Richards, while Crewe’s first threat came from Mandron who thumped a header over from Josh Lundstram’s driven cross.

And it was the same combination which produced Crewe’s 28th-minute opener with Lundstram carving out space for Mandron to turn inside the box and find the far corner with a low finish after showing a neat trick to deceive defenders.

But newly-promoted Cheltenham were back on terms five minutes before the break when Daniels arced a backpass from the right of goal which failed to reach stopper Richards and Williams slid in to finish.

After the interval, Richards rescued Crewe by twice thwarting Alfie May, first saving from the striker as he slipped clear on goal. Then when Chris Hussey relayed the rebound back into May’s path Richards showed his agility again to keep the effort out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal