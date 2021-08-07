Jake Reeves effort enough as Stevenage edge Barrow in League Two opener

Stevenage got their Sky Bet League Two campaign off to the perfect start with a dogged 1-0 win over Barrow at a raucous Lamex Stadium.

Jake Reeves got the only goal of the game just moments into the second half, crashing home Jamie Reid’s excellent cross to send the Stevenage faithful into raptures.

Barrow could count themselves slightly unlucky not to get a point from the entertaining encounter as they responded well to Reeves’ solitary strike.

Their best chance fell to Josh Kay after 57 minutes as he got in behind the Boro defence but guided his shot wide of the far post with just goalkeeper Joseph Anang to beat.

The hosts almost made it 2-0 in second-half stoppage-time but former Stevenage goalkeeper Paul Farman parried away Reid’s curling effort.

There was plenty of encouragement for both managers as Stevenage look to carry on their good form from last term and new Barrow boss Mark Cooper hopes to take confidence from his side’s strong second-half display.