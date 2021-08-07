Sport Jason Naismith’s late goal wins it for Kilmarnock By Press Association August 7, 2021, 5:45 pm Jason Naismith was the matchwinner (PA) Kilmarnock snatched a late 1-0 win at Queen of the South to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Scottish Championship season. Jason Naismith struck in time added on to ensure Killie kept pace with Partick Thistle and Inverness at the top of the fledgling table. Naismith fired low into the net when Rumarn Burrell slid him in. Liam Polworth had a first-half goal ruled out for offside for the visitors, while Ruari Paton wasted the best opportunity for the hosts. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scott Tiffoney fires Partick Thistle to winning start in cinch Championship Middlesbrough forward Rumarn Burrell joins Kilmarnock on loan Kilmarnock face play-off despite win which rubber-stamped Hamilton’s relegation