Mark Bonner takes positives from Cambridge’s opening-day draw with Oxford

Mark Bonner saw Cambridge’s 1-1 opening-day Sky Bet League One draw with Oxford as a great experience for the U’s.

Promoted last season, Bonner’s side hit back to take a point from their first third-tier game since 2002, which they secured courtesy of Joe Ironside’s 78th-minute penalty. Oxford had enjoyed the majority of the opportunities and led through Steve Seddon’s first-half opener but had to settle for a draw.

“I think across the balance of play we were deserving of something from that game,” reflected Bonner afterwards. “It was a good game, it ebbed and flowed between both teams at either end.

“It’s a brilliant learning game for us. I think that’s what we’re going to find in the first four or six weeks when we get used to things and find out how we can improve and where we can do better.

“There’s lots to take from that but there’s also lots of confidence, to get something from the game, to come from behind. That resilience that we had last year – we’re going to need this year.

“The important thing at half-time was to hold onto the positives.

“There was lots of good stuff in the first half and the goal was disappointing, it came at a time that could really knock us. It didn’t. We came out in the second half with a bit of intent, we carried a threat, we got better as it went on.

“We were really pleased to get something out of the game.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson spoke highly of his side’s performance despite their failure to hold onto their lead, ruing missed chances but also the decision of referee David Rock for failing to award a penalty for a challenge on Billy Bodin.

“I’ve just said to the players in there, you can put the whole game in context. They celebrated that game like it was a final. It shows that you are a scalp at this level,” Robinson said.

“I felt for 60 minutes we were brilliant. Our sloppiness in our final third, our finishing, wasn’t at it. That’s the last thing to come back, that momentum and that flow.

“We got into four or five outstanding positions and we didn’t exploit that.

“I think we were by far the dominant team against a good team – so from my point of view, it’s a good performance.

“It’s great to see the fans back, sorry we couldn’t give them three points to go home with, but I’ll take it.

“It’s a blatant penalty on Bodes. His hands have gone up and he’s pushed him. He gave two free-kicks against my players for exactly the same contact.

“Just because it’s in the penalty box, it’s no different. He’s bottled that decision.”