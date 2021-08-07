Michael Appleton happy with opening-day point at ‘difficult’ Priestfield

Michael Appleton was happy to escape Priestfield with a point as Lincoln held Gillingham to a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the League One season.

Tayo Edun had got the visitors off to a flyer but Steve Evans’ Gills levelled on the stroke of half-time when Danny Lloyd bundled home after a frantic goalmouth scramble.

Lincoln went down 2-1 to Blackpool in last season’s play-off final and Appleton hailed his players as they got their crack at promotion off to a solid start.

Appleton said: “I’m satisfied, on day one it’s always nice to get off to a win but I think it’s also important to try not to lose.

“We all know how difficult this place is, they make it difficult for you.

“I thought the second half we looked miles more like ourselves. It took a long time to really get into it and I think the way we built, the way we passed was much better.

“We created a lot more chances, all that was missing was the last little bit, whether it was the right pass, the right cross or the right shot, but over time that will come.

“We were okay in attack, I still think there’s so much more to come and I just thought we let ourselves down a little bit in the second half with that last little bit.

“But day one, I’m happy, satisfied and we stayed resolute when we had to in that first period.”

Lincoln came flying out of the blocks as Edun lashed home into the top corner after Jamie Cumming had kept out Anthony Scully’s effort.

But the home side hit back just before the break as Lloyd capitalised after a spell of pinball in the box to send the sides in level at the break.

Edun and Vadaine Oliver – who was initially awarded the Gills’ opening goal – went close in a largely uneventful second period but the spoils were shared.

Gillingham boss Evans said: “It was two teams that badly wanted to win. Lincoln wanted to get away to a great start and they did get away to a great start – they were much better than us for 20 minutes.

“Then we realised we had to work harder as a team and be smarter. We got in to half-time, got the goal and we probably should have gone in in front.

“In the second half we dominated the play, they’re playing on the counter and that’s where their chance has come from.

“Vadaine Oliver normally takes those bread and butter chances but he didn’t.

“I’m a little bit disappointed but I’m very proud of the players. We’ve got to get organised, disciplined, fight for everything and see where we go.”