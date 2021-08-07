Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sutton didn’t get what they deserved – Matt Gray

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 6:41 pm
Rob Edwards wants Forest Green to build on their win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bullish Sutton boss Matt Gray insists his Football League newcomers did not get what they deserved after Ebou Adams’ stoppage-time winner ruined their big day.

Sutton looked a sure bet for an opening-day point when former Rovers striker Omar Bugiel levelled up Matty Stevens’ first-half opener, only for Adams to pop up and snatch a last-gasp victory for the home side.

“Football is about swings and roundabouts. I’m sure we’ll get our rewards as the season wears on,” Gray said. “Sometimes you get things you don’t deserve. I don’t think we deserved that today.

“I’m not happy with the goal at the end and how we defended the free-kick, but I was happy with a lot of things.

“Their goal came out of nothing, but I’ll never question the character of this group.”

Gray believes his side can make a decent fist of their first season in the fourth tier.

He added: “It will be a success, a huge success if we maintain our League status.

“The first goal, can we get to 50 points? Probably 50 points keeps you up, almost certainly. Once we’ve hit that target, then we look at the next target of trying to see how far off the play-offs are or where we are currently sitting in the season.

“I’m desperate to make sure we stay up and get our 50 points on the board as quick as we possibly can. But after what we’ve achieved last year, nothing will surprise me with this club and this group of players going into the season.

“We’re so pleased to be here but we’re not just going to make the numbers up. We’re looking to compete, to kick on, and to make sure this club is a League club come the end of the season would be a great achievement for us.”

New Rovers boss Rob Edwards lauded the impact of Stevens, who had previously endured a frustrating spell on loan at Stevenage last season.

“He’s a delight to work with and he deserved to start the game and deserved his goal, I’m delighted with him – he’s so honest and he took his goal with precision.”

Edwards was equally delighted with match-winner Adams, and added: “Whenever Ebou plays, he probably plays all 11 positions anyway. He’s all over the place.

“Ebou’s best position is one where he’s able to run and get into forward positions, and that’s what we’ve challenged him to do this year.

“One of his main roles this season will be to run forward and get in the box. He’s also got such energy and athleticism that we want him to run back, make blocks and make tackles in our box.

“We want our players to do what they’re good at, and Ebou is good at running – along with lots of other things. He’s certainly capable of chipping in with goals this year.”

Edwards was fulsome in his praise for his new summer recruits, with Regan Hendry catching the eye alongside Ben Stevenson.

“Regan and Ben were really good and we showed lots of encouraging signs, but the challenge is to build on this,” Edwards said. “Sutton were excellent, it wasn’t a pretty game, but we will take the three points.”

