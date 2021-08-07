Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

It was a shame – Mick McCarthy wanted home victory for returning Cardiff fans

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 6:45 pm
Mick McCarthy wanted to welcome Cardiff fans back with a home win (Nick Potts/PA)
Mick McCarthy wanted to welcome Cardiff fans back with a home win (Nick Potts/PA)

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy was happy to see fans back in the stadium but distraught his side could not deliver a winning start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The game against Barnsley ended in a 1-1 draw after goals from Marlon Pack and Toby Sibbick.

“It was emotional and having fans back in was great, it was a shame we couldn’t turn it into a win,” said McCarthy.

“You won’t have a tougher physical game than that and if you aren’t going to win, don’t get beaten. I’ve been around a lot of crowds and that was as good as any.

“I hope we can improve on that and give them something to really shout about. There are about eight things we are unhappy about with their goal, little mistakes.

“We should have kept the press on and then they wouldn’t have been able to find that pass. We had the better chances and we both had a goal disallowed.

“We had two headers straight at the keeper and Leo (Bacuna) had two chances. I think we had the best of it, so there is disappointment.

“But there is a lot to be happy with. You can’t knock the team for effort and work rate and playing for the shirt.”

For new Barnsley boss Markus Schopp it was a point to take from his travels on his first outing in the Championship and he was also happy to see fans returning to matches.

“Having the crowd back again makes the game different. From Barnsley to Cardiff is far so we appreciate all the fans who came. It is nice that we could get a point for them,” he said.

“I remember the shot of Cauley (Woodrow) and the finishes of Carlton (Morris). Cardiff also had chances but, over the 90 minutes, we had a bit more.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal