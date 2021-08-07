In pictures – Crowds are back as fans across the country roar on their teams

The return of supporters to stadiums continued on Saturday.

Manchester City faced Leicester in the Community Shield at Wembley, clubs got their campaigns under way in the EFL and various friendlies took place, including Manchester United v Everton at Old Trafford.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a selection of images of fans back supporting their teams in person.

Fans were enjoying themselves outside Wembley… (Nick Potts/PA)

…and inside the national stadium (Nick Potts/PA).

Supporters returned to Pride Park as Derby hosted Huddersfield in their Championship opener (Nigel French/PA).

Rams fans inside the ground saw their team draw 1-1 with the Terriers (Nigel French/PA).

Stoke fans make their way to the bet365 Stadium (Barrington Coombs/PA).

The Potters started their season by taking on Reading (Barrington Coombs/PA).

The travelling support (pictured) saw their team equalise twice before a late Sam Surridge goal earned Stoke a 3-2 win (Barrington Coombs/PA).

Millwall fans celebrate Jed Wallace’s early goal in the 1-1 draw against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium (Dominic Lipinski/PA).

Bristol City fans during the Robins’ 1-1 draw with Blackpool at Ashton Gate (Simon Galloway/PA).

Fans purchase programmes at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United’s friendly against Everton (Anthony Devlin/PA).

A minutes applause for NHS staff and key workers took place at the ground (Anthony Devlin/PA).

The crowd in attendance saw United beat the Toffees 4-0 (Anthony Devlin/PA).