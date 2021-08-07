Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In pictures – Crowds are back as fans across the country roar on their teams

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 6:59 pm
Manchester City fans in the stands at Wembley during the Community Shield match against Leicester (Nick Potts/PA).
The return of supporters to stadiums continued on Saturday.

Manchester City faced Leicester in the Community Shield at Wembley, clubs got their campaigns under way in the EFL and various friendlies took place, including Manchester United v Everton at Old Trafford.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a selection of images of fans back supporting their teams in person.

Fans were enjoying themselves outside Wembley... (Nick Potts/PA)
...and inside the national stadium (Nick Potts/PA).
Supporters returned to Pride Park as Derby hosted Huddersfield in their Championship opener (Nigel French/PA).
Rams fans inside the ground saw their team draw 1-1 with the Terriers (Nigel French/PA).
Stoke fans make their way to the bet365 Stadium (Barrington Coombs/PA).
The Potters started their season by taking on Reading (Barrington Coombs/PA).
The travelling support (pictured) saw their team equalise twice before a late Sam Surridge goal earned Stoke a 3-2 win (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Millwall fans celebrate Jed Wallace's early goal in the 1-1 draw against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium (Dominic Lipinski/PA).
Bristol City fans during the Robins' 1-1 draw with Blackpool at Ashton Gate (Simon Galloway/PA).
Fans purchase programmes at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's friendly against Everton (Anthony Devlin/PA).
A minutes applause for NHS staff and key workers took place at the ground (Anthony Devlin/PA).
The crowd in attendance saw United beat the Toffees 4-0 (Anthony Devlin/PA).
A steward checks a fan's Covid-19 pass before the friendly between Brighton and Getafe at the Amex Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA).
